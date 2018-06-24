Menu
International Space Station over Innes Park
News

WATCH: International Space Station passes over Bundaberg

Emma Reid
by
24th Jun 2018 9:33 AM

DID you happen to notice something flying through the sky over Bundaberg last night?

Well, it wasn't a bird, or a plane.

It was the International Space Station.

Kristina Lucas grabbed her camera just in time as it passed over Innes Park at 6.15pm.

The ISS is a space station, or a habitable artificial satellite, in low Earth orbit.

LOOK UP: Watch out for the ISS as it passes over Bundaberg again tonight. NASA

Its first component launched into orbit in 1998, the last pressurised module was fitted in 2011, and the station is expected to operate until 2028.

It passes overhead from several thousand worldwide locations and is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

The purpose of the ISS, according to the original Memorandum of Understanding between NASA and Rosaviakosmos, is as a laboratory, observatory and factory in low Earth orbit.

It was also planned to provide transportation, maintenance and act as a staging base for possible future missions to the Moon, Mars and asteroids.

In the 2010 United States National Space Policy, the ISS was given additional roles of serving commercial, diplomatic and educational purposes.

If you missed the station last night, look to the sky tonight about 5.24pm as it will pass over the Rum City again for about five minutes and then again at about 7pm, but it will only be visable for a minute the second time.

To track the ISS go to www.spotthestation.nasa.gov and sign up for the alerts to find out when the best time to look up will be.

    Local Partners