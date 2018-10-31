Watch: Innes Park North's Corridor of Horror

YOU'VE heard of the house of horrors, but what about the veranda of thrills and spills.

Innes Park North mother-of-two Catherine Baumann has taken Halloween to the next level and decked out her veranda in a spooky style, which is also known as The Corridor of Horror.

The eerie laughter and deathly howls will have your hair standing on end as you walk the length of the house.

Mrs Baumann said it was one day of the year she could set up a display for the neighbouring children to enjoy.

"We just do it to put a smile on people's faces,” she said.

"It's only one day and as a family we really enjoy it.”

SPOOKY: Mia Baumann is set to scare the pants off the community who visit her family's Corridor of Horror home. Contributed

When asked why she chose to put on such a display for an event like Halloween, Mrs Baumann said past vandalism had deterred her from setting up at Christmas.

"This is just one day a year and we don't have to worry about the length of time we have it set up for,” Mrs Baumann said.

"And there is less risk of people damaging it.”

It's not the only home in the area that takes the American holiday a step further.

SPOOKY: Mia Baumann Contributed

Mrs Baumann said a neighbour came up with the idea to celebrate her son's birthday a few years ago and many households had now jumped on board with it.

"Last year we had almost 1000 people come to see the display,” she said.

"More and more houses are participating now too.”

To check out the address head to Pandanus Cres, Innes Park North, but not until after 6.30pm when the sun is down and it's nice and dark for the display to kick off.