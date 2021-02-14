Menu
Snake crossing Shute Harbour Rd
Pets & Animals

WATCH: Huge snake stuns onlookers, causes traffic jam

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 1:10 PM | Updated: 3:13 PM
A woman who captured the moment a huge snake crossed a busy road near Airlie Beach has described the encounter as an "amazing experience".

Sherley Sulistio was driving to the Airlie Beach markets with her five-year-old daughter on Saturday morning when police began stopping cars on Shute Harbour Rd.

The snake crossing Shute Harbour Rd near Airlie Beach. Picture: Sherley Sulistio.
"I thought it was probably a police check or an accident," Ms Sulistio said.

She started filming when a snake with a "full tummy" slithering across the road came into view.

"I captured this moment to show it to my other daughter and my husband," Ms Sulistio said.

"It's an amazing experience for me and my little girl to see a wild snake with a full tummy in the middle of the main road.

"And you can hear in the video my little girl comment about the snake. She learnt that we have to protect the wild animals."

The snake being relocated.
Ms Sulistio also praised local police for stopping the traffic so the animal could cross safely.

She said she understood the snake reached the other side of the road and was relocated.

