Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

by Judith Kerr
29th May 2020 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CIVILIAN police officer, working in a Toowoomba watch-house, has been sacked after being found guilty of hacking into computers and stealing.

The 35-year-old male assistant watch-house officer, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing held in the past year found him guilty of misconduct.

Police said the man was from the Southern Police District, which includes Toowoomba and had been working in a watch-house.

Originally published as Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

hacking police stealing watchhouse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding to help quantify emerging farming practice

        premium_icon Funding to help quantify emerging farming practice

        News A company has received Federal Government funding to help demonstrate the effectiveness of an emerging farming practice.

        Treaty the next step to true reconciliation

        premium_icon Treaty the next step to true reconciliation

        News Dr Kerry Blackman said a treaty was “the right thing to do”.

        Bookshop starts a new chapter with new owner

        premium_icon Bookshop starts a new chapter with new owner

        News Bargara’s local bookstore has been reinvigorated as the new owner, Tunja Cottier...

        New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        premium_icon New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        News The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO

        • 29th May 2020 9:53 AM