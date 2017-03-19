Watch Hervey Bay rescue group save sinking boat

A SMALL tinnie drifted away and went completely underwater while its occupants were on Fraser Island.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay were called to retrieve the vessel about 7.30am on Saturday.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said that it was lucky that nobody was on the boat at the time.

"The two guys from the boat were onshore in the area of Kingfisher Bay," she said.

Ms Barclay said this was a common job for Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, but most don't sink as much as this one did.

"Often, a boat might go over a sandbank and the tide comes in and it gets a swirl," she said.

In a separate event on Friday night, a flare coming from the water was reported to the rescue group.

"It's a sign that someone is in distress," Ms Barclay said.

"We were out on the water for three hours looking for where that came from, but didn't see anything."

Ms Barclay said nobody has been reported overdue or missing since that time.