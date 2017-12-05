Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch: Goanna feasts on turtle eggs

DELICIOUS: Photographer Michael Smith from Into The Wild Photography snapped this lizard feasting on a nest of turtle eggs at Fraser Island.
DELICIOUS: Photographer Michael Smith from Into The Wild Photography snapped this lizard feasting on a nest of turtle eggs at Fraser Island. Michael Smith Into The Wild Phot
Emma Reid
by

IT'S not every day you come across such an unusual sight, one if not captured on film may not have the same impact.

But luckily for Wide Bay's Michael Smith and his wife Beshara, they were at the right place at the right time.

The couple were visiting Fraser Island in the middle of November when they came across the "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

 

It was early morning on November 17 when they decided to beat the rush at Lake McKenzie and head to the freshwater perched lake.

Once arriving and setting up, they noticed what they believed was a lace monitor scratching around on the edge of the water.

Within seconds the goanna started to gorge itself on turtle eggs.

Grabbing the camera, Mr Smith was able to capture some amazing footage.

"It doesn't happen very often," Mrs Smith said.

"We never expected to see it there."

Mrs Smith told the NewsMail she considered the feeding a rare sight and one she wouldn't forget.

"It was just engrossed in what it was doing and didn't seem to notice we were there," she said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

They saw the lizard eat about five of the freshwater turtle eggs before strutting off to have a siesta.

"He gorged himself and then climbed a tree for a sleep," Mrs Smith said.

She said it was opportunities like these which made her husband decide to quit wedding photography and become a nature photographer.

The couple opened Into The Wild Photography on the Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

Mr Smith has won gold and silver awards for his photos from the Australian Institute of Professional Photography.

The couple have dived with whales and photographed penguins close-up and now they can add a lizard pigging-out on eggs to their list.

As a photographer, Mr Smith aims to increase awareness of the incredible world we live in and the amazing creatures that inhabit it.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokeswoman said it was hard to tell the species of monitor from the photo but it might be a sand goanna, not a lace monitor.

Check out other great photos from Mr Smith at www.intothewildphotography.com.au.

Topics:  australian institute of professional photography beshara smith bundaberg ehp fraser island goanna hervey bay into the wild photography michael smith photography wide bay wildlife. lake mckenzie

Bundaberg News Mail
UPDATE: Storm heads south after barely brushing Bundy

UPDATE: Storm heads south after barely brushing Bundy

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

DECLINED: Labor against cashless card in Bundy and Bay

NO VOTE: Labor says there was not enough community consultation about the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg.

Concerns over consultation, cost and research

Battling for life together

FUNDRAISING DINNER: Rebecca Smith, Tracey Ditura and Melinda Scheuer from Furniture Court Will be raising money for Cancer at Canecutters Restaurant this weekend.

Night to raise funds for breast cancer sufferer and others

New gelato has a salty camel flavour

Camel milk is the key ingredient in the gelato.

Festive gelato celebrates three wise men with milk

Local Partners