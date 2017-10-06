WATCH: Girlfriend's leg injury not an excuse to drive

DISTRESSED: David Steck (right) drove his girlfriend Di to hospital after she had a fall. The only problem was he didn't have a licence and police caught him.

DISTRESSED: David Steck (right) drove his girlfriend Di to hospital after she had a fall. The only problem was he didn't have a licence and police caught him.

DISTRESSED by his girlfriend's leg injuries after she fell down stairs, suspended driver David Steck got into a car to drive her to hospital.

But Steck was stopped by Bundaberg police who charged him with driving unlicensed (demerit points) - repeat offender.

When Steck went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court pleading guilty to the charge, his offer to show the damaged leg of girlfriend Dianne Elkington to magistrate Belinda Merrin was firmly refused.

David Erdmut Steck, 37, pleaded guilty to committing the driving offence on Monday, September 4.

Affidavits were given to the court on the extenuating circumstances as to why Steck drove that day after being suspended because of the allocation of demerit points.

"My partner is in the court you can view her leg,” Steck said.

"I don't want to view her leg,” said Ms Merrin.

"It's really bad,” said Steck.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police stopped Steck driving a Hyundai car at 11.30am in Maryborough St.

And when asked to produce his licence Steck became upset, saying he had accumulated points and was not licensed.

"He was just doing his partner a favour as she had a bruised leg,” Snr Cnst Klaassen said.

His licence had been suspended from April 4 to October 4.

Steck had previous convictions in 2012 and 2014.

Ms Merrin told Steck she would take into consideration his partner was injured but legislation meant he must lose his licence for six months.

She said he also had a significant traffic record.

"In the end there were too many people in the hospital waiting room when we eventually got there. She needed to go home and put her leg up,” Steck said.

"I want to get my licence back and a job. I don't want to be in court ever again.

"I am guilty. I made the wrong decision.”

Ms Merrin said the material before her did not raise any extraordinary emergency.

She said Steck had told the court about the circumstances but he should not have been driving.

He was fined $450 and disqualified for six months.

Outside the court, Steck and girlfriend Di Elkington were upset at the decision.

Di showed her healing but still damaged left leg, saying she slipped and fell down four steps, causing a big hematoma.

"It was that bad it came up instantly,” Di said.

"I just started screaming.

"I did tell the officer (who stopped their car). He said we should call an ambulance. I was very disappointed by the court decision.

"I blame myself, I felt so guilty as he was so close to having his licence back.”

Steck said he simply 'freaked out' at the injury and drove toward the hospital.