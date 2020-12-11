Menu
WATCH: GC Breakers v Gladstone, in Basketball Qld State Champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jan 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
Semi-finals spots will be on the line as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships are played on the Gold Coast.

After two days of action, some spots are still to be decided while other teams have already booked their places in the crossover games.

Watch all the day three action from the showcourt at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre here.

 

RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White
REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

 

 

 

DAY THREE STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Gladstone Power

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Rockhampton Cyclones

11am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Brisbane Capitals

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Cairns Dolphins

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Townsville Heat

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Cairns Dolphins

