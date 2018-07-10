Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are currently looking into the footage obtained where a kid had rocks thrown at him on Channon St, Gympie.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are currently looking into the footage obtained where a kid had rocks thrown at him on Channon St, Gympie. CCTV FOOTAGE
Crime

WATCH: Gang attacks teen with hail of large rocks in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Jul 2018 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gympie mother who witnessed a group of youths throwing large stones at another youth near Kidd Bridge yesterday afternoon has posted footage of the incident on Facebook.

Shannon Summerville was leaving the Gympie Bridal shop in Little Channon St near Kidd Bridge when she saw rocks being hurled at something down the road.

"I came out of the shop and saw one of them hurling a huge stone down the road," she said.

"I instantly told them to stop because cars were driving by, and told them we had cameras."

It wasn't until CCTV cameras were looked at, that Ms Summerville noticed a huge rock being thrown at one of the youths.

"My dad, who went out and cleaned them up, said there were bits of wood with nails in them, huge rocks on the road, he was surprised cars hadn't been damaged," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said an investigation was underway.

"Police are aware of a report that was made in relation to rocks being thrown at a child," the spokesman said.

"We're making inquiries into the incident now."

bullying cctv footage gympie gympie police police investigate
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Two sides to the storey: hundreds sign highrise petitions

    premium_icon Two sides to the storey: hundreds sign highrise petitions

    News IT'S an issue that continues to divide Bargara, and the wider community, and now two petitions - one for and one against - are going head-to-head.

    • 11th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    premium_icon Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    Health Practice owner searches for GP since 2014

    • 11th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Pitt: Card critic's motives exposed

    premium_icon Pitt: Card critic's motives exposed

    Politics Hinkler MP says attack was politically motivated

    • 11th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    The dangerous message lost on drivers

    premium_icon The dangerous message lost on drivers

    News Drivers who do this are six times more likely to crash.

    • 11th Jul 2018 4:33 AM

    Local Partners