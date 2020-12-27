Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Driving in Bundaberg
News

WATCH: Funny video about driving in Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
27th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

*** Video contains coarse language ***

A BUNDABERG woman has uploaded a hilarious Tiktok video about driving in Bundaberg.

Crystal Belle uploaded the video after hearing the voice filter and it reminding her of Bundaberg drivers.

Crystal said she shared the video online as she thought people would relate to it, but didn't realise how popular it would be.

Crystal has made other funny videos online but this is the first about Bundaberg.

"I hope the video makes people smile after this year we've had," she said.

Bundaberg drivers have long been the source of jokes.

In 2014, a song was uploaded to YouTube by local man Keith Wilson, with lyrics such as "got a Bundy driver's licence can't remember where or when, took a one hour driving lesson from my great-great Aunty Gwen and I'm easily distracted by the things inside my car, I drive, I text, I read a map and use my minibar".

funny video tiktok
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

        Premium Content Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

        News The man has been dubbed a “hero” and a “champion” by people online.

        Kelly Brouhaha to debut at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Fest

        Premium Content Kelly Brouhaha to debut at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Fest

        News Her musical journey developed after she was fed up with what society dictated as...

        Where you can bag a bargain after Boxing Day

        Premium Content Where you can bag a bargain after Boxing Day

        News If you didn’t get to the shops on Boxing Day, you can still grab bargains around...

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports...