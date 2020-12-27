WATCH: Funny video about driving in Bundaberg

*** Video contains coarse language ***

A BUNDABERG woman has uploaded a hilarious Tiktok video about driving in Bundaberg.

Crystal Belle uploaded the video after hearing the voice filter and it reminding her of Bundaberg drivers.

Crystal said she shared the video online as she thought people would relate to it, but didn't realise how popular it would be.

Crystal has made other funny videos online but this is the first about Bundaberg.

"I hope the video makes people smile after this year we've had," she said.

Bundaberg drivers have long been the source of jokes.

In 2014, a song was uploaded to YouTube by local man Keith Wilson, with lyrics such as "got a Bundy driver's licence can't remember where or when, took a one hour driving lesson from my great-great Aunty Gwen and I'm easily distracted by the things inside my car, I drive, I text, I read a map and use my minibar".