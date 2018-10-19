Menu
Footage has emerged of the moment a carpark fight turned ugly, where a man was allegedly shot.
WATCH: Footage emerges of shopping centre shooting

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2018 2:57 PM
A WOMAN has recounted the terrifying moment she witnessed a man being shot outside a Currimundi shopping centre this afternoon.

The witness, who wishes to remain unnamed, said she was walking towards the Reject Shop at Currimundi Marketplace when she heard car horns and people screaming.

She saw three men "violently" fighting in the car park.

Two men were reportedly ganging up on a third man before he managed to get one of them to the ground.

Seconds later, things got uglier.

Footage has emerged of the fight, showing the minute one of the men allegedly pulled his gun out.

"One guy got a gun out and shot it at the guy who was by himself," she said.

"He yelled like he was hurt and ran off."

Another witness, Karen, works at a store at Currimundi Marketplace and was on shift this afternoon.

She said another staffer told her they'd heard an argument in the carpark "and one of the guys pulled a gun on another".

"There's police everywhere," she said.

"It's a bit scary."

