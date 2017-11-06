News

WATCH: Female worker ducks 'coward punch' from alleged thief

Police released this image of one of the men allegedly involved in the robbery. Adams.Matt[CCC]
Ashley Clark
by

AN IPHONE video has captured the dramatic moments staff from Coles Kensington were assaulted after a group of men walked out of the store with hundreds of dollars in stolen goods.

The thieves, all from Bundaberg, allegedly attempted to steal up to $900 worth of meat, razors and cosmetics on Sunday afternoon about 1.30pm.

Bundaberg Police Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said the men then allegedly continued their crime spree in Hervey Bay and Brisbane after assaulting the local Coles employees.

"The four men went to Coles, one man stayed in the car while the three other men went into the store," Det Snr Sgt said.

"Staff were alerted to the suspicious behaviour and followed them.

"As the men attempted to exit the store, staff have attempted to stop the men by grabbing their arms and shopping bags."

Det Snr Sgt Self said in the melee, one of the thieves assaulted the store manager who received a cut to his ear requiring stitches and a female employee was also attacked.　

"A young 24-year-old manager has also been the victim of assault where a 16-year-old male has attempted to coward punch the female," he said.

"Luckily she was able to duck out of the way.

"The males have then jumped into the vehicle with two of the bags stolen and decamped from the scene."

Det Snr Sgt Self said the assault was captured on a witness's iPhone and photos of the thieves were also taken by Coles staff.

He said before police arrested four men, they continued their crime spree in Hervey Bay, stealing tobacco from a store and then travelled to Logan, Brisbane where they were intercepted.

"They were obviously on a bit of a spree and Bundaberg was just their starting point," he said.

"We were able to put their images out on social media fairly quickly and they were able to be identified."

Detectives have charged three men and a boy in relation to the robbery.

A 29-year-old Millbank man is charged with one count each of robbery, breach of bail, fail to appear, obstruct police and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 40-year-old Kalkie man is charged with one count of robbery.

A 51-year-old Bundaberg West man is charged with one count each of robbery and possession of dangerous drug.

A 16-year-old Millbank boy is charged with one count each of robbery and assault.

It is believed three of the men are related.

All three men will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

Police thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance in relation to this matter.

