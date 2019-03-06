WATCH: Explosions as inferno takes over shed in Toowoomba

UPDATE: Investigators will today work to determine the cause of two shed fires in the region overnight.

Queensland Fire and Rescue investigators are this morning at a Westbrook property where a machinery shed caught fire about 6pm.

A number of machines inside the locked and secured shed at the Toowoomba Karara Rd property have been damaged in the blaze.

QFES Inspector Peter Bradow said crews on arrival were forced to break their way into the shed to fight the fire.

"There is machinery that has been damaged at this point," he said.

"We're still unsure of the exact cost of damage."

Paramedics were put on standby at the incident but were not required to treat any patients.

Fire investigators will later today return to a Leonard St property in East Toowoomba where a shed was destroyed last night.

Insp Bradow said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is believed it started in the south eastern corner of the structure.

The fire raged for more than two hours as crews battled to extinguish the blaze as explosions were heard from inside the shed.

Two gas cylinders were safely removed from the property but the shed, which housed a mobile barista van, was mostly destroyed.

"Investigations today in the daylight will find things," Insp Bradow said.

Paramedics on standby at the property in East Toowoomba were not required to treat any patients.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A SHED has been destroyed but neighbouring properties saved after an explosive fire broke out at a Toowoomba property Tuesday night.

Explosions were heard inside the Leonard St property where a shed with cars and furniture inside caught alight about 7pm.

The shed was destroyed as firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the fire while protecting close neighbouring properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Peter Bradow commended fire crews for protecting those homes.

"Crews have worked quite well to bring the fire under control without affecting other neighbouring properties," he said.

"The distance between each property is quite narrow, however crews have managed this fire quite well and prevented further damage to those properties."

Firefighters remained at the property for more than two hours battling the blaze which is believed to have started in the left-hand corner.

With concerns about two gas cylinders inside the shed and the possible risk of explosion, the cause of other loud bangs from inside the structure will be investigated.

"Fire investigation will be called to this job and further investigations will take place," Insp. Bradow said.

Insp. Bradow said the homeowner had tried to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading but said "fires do take place and take hold very quickly".