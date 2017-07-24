WATCH: Experts amazed by huge willy willy

A VIDEO showing a monster willy willy near Bargara has gone viral as weather experts say they're amazed by the "impressive" footage.

Daniel and Tamara Baldry shared the video on Facebook yesterday after witnessing the huge whirlwind over cane fields.

"Heading to Bargara with the fam and we come across this little beauty," they posted.

"Was amazing to watch nature in action on a small scale."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the natural phenomenon was a willy willy, or dust devil, but in this situation there were several unusual factors.

"It's unusual for winter," she said.

"We don't often see them in coastal areas but they do happen."

Willy willies are not always visible and are usually more common in other areas.

"This is a very unusual case, they're usually quite common in the interior of the state," Ms Pattie said.

She said the out-of-season event was caused by temperature more than wind.

Dust devils happen when there is a small pocket of much hotter air close to the surface and cooler air above it.

The temperatures don't have to be that hot, but the difference between the cooler and hotter air must be great.

"If that difference is large, that little bit of hot air near the surface is able to rise really quickly," Ms Pattie said.

And that's what generates the rotation, causing the willy willy.

"They become visible when they pick up dust and dirt," Ms Pattie said.

As for the size, Ms Pattie says it's not uncommon for them to be tall.