EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

A Holden Commodore and a Toyota Celica collided at the intersection of Faldt and Mimnagh Sts in Norville about noon.

Both vehicles suffered front-end damage and an airbag in the Commodore was deployed.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the two drivers at the scene.