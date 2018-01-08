Menu
Watch electrical hazards in the yard

Keep an eye out for electrical cables while in the yard.
IF YOU plan to work in the yard over summer, Ergon Energy has a warning for you.

Home "do-it-yourselfers” are being urged to be aware of electrical dangers.

Every summer thousands of residents begin digging, cutting and pruning and according to Ergon's Community Safety Manager Aaron Smith each of these tasks should always be done with electrical safety in mind.

"Whether establishing a new garden, digging a hole or planting a new tree we're asking people to be aware of underground power,” he said.

"People can organise the services of a certified cable locator who can come out and identify all underground services within a property.

Mr Smith said if anyone was digging outside their fence line, there was a number to call.

"... people should always contact Dial Before You Dig on www.1100.com.au or call 1100,” he said.

