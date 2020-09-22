WATCH: Drenching rains create vast ‘inland sea’

Stunning pictures show inland seas forming after multiple fronts of torrential rain swept across areas of central and western Queensland, with forecasters predicting more to come.

A wet and wild weekend saw more than 100mm of rainfall in some areas and wind gusts up to 102km/h.

Minor flood warnings have been issued for the Bulloo, Thomson and Barcoo, and Diamantina rivers.

It comes as Australia braces for a La Nina summer, the same weather event that brought drenching conditions to Queensland between 2010 and 2012.

Stunning aerial pictures show drenching rains forming inland seas in outback Queensland. Picture: Andrea Curro

Graziers Andrea Curro and Peter Magoffin said over 80mm of rain has fallen on their property southwest of Longreach since Friday, forming vast flooded areas.

Aerial pictures show vast areas of their property now inundated.

It's the most rain they've seen in over a year, and is potentially drought-breaking for them.

"It went from literally being a barren wasteland to 3.5 inches of rain," Ms Curro said.

"We've had nothing since January."

"For a couple of days it just looks like an ocean," she said.

Stunning aerial pictures show drenching rains forming inland seas in outback Queensland. Picture: Andrea Curro

Ms Curro said it was a huge relief.

"It sets you up for summer," she said.

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a La Nina for Australia's east coast over summer, bringing the possibility of rainfall well above average.

BOM currently has a La Nina Alert in place.

"Current climate outlooks indicate a wetter than average spring for eastern Australia," the Bureau's website warns.

Stunning aerial pictures show drenching rains forming inland seas in outback Queensland. Picture: Andrea Curro

Bureau of Meteorology mapping shows rainfall totals of between 50 and 100mm of rain fell across vast areas of Queensland's interior, with the system expected to impact the state's southeast corner later today.

Longreach resident Jenna Goodman said the rain was "quite heavy at times."

"I think outside of town got more than we did in town which is nice," Ms Goodman said.

"Not a flood by any means, but hopefully we get some good follow up rain!"

Rain has fallen across vast areas of western and central Queensland. Picture: BOM.

