Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car rolls over after tyre bursts
News

WATCH: Dramatic car rollover as tyre bursts

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE Road Policing unit has released footage of a car rollover following a tyre burst in hopes of reminding drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said in the video a crash occurred after a tyre blew on a vehicle driving in Biloela.

"Whilst the tyre was legal it was getting due for replacement and failed while driving, resulting in the crash," Sen Sgt English said.

"In this case, the driver was fortunate there were no vehicles travelling in the other direction and nobody was hurt in the crash."

He said it was a timely reminder to check your car.

"With the expected increase in road users over the Christmas period, it is well worth checking your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before starting on your holiday trip," he said.

More Stories

Show More
burst tyre car crashes car rollover editors picks rollover crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        Property Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...