WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

FRIENDLY VISIT: Noelani Chalmers was joined by a pod of dolpins while stand-up paddleboarding off Woodgate Beach.

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Owner of Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire Noelani Chalmers was joined by Flipper and his pod while going for a morning paddleboard recently.

Ms Chalmers said she was less than 100m offshore when she captured the playful pod of three or four dolphins on video as they started splashing about.

"At the moment dolphins are a daily event,” she said.

"The prawns and whiting are on the run here over winter, most mornings they are along the Esplanade and even into the daytime they are still out fishing.

"Summer time they seem to fade out a bit, I imagine in search of cooler waters.”

With a business all about being on the water, she is loving the company while taking in the picturesque weather at the sandy paradise.

"They don't worry about us,” Ms Chalmers said.

"They're too busy feeding and playing.”

If you're interested in trying your luck spotting Flipper or one of his pals, phone Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire on 0403 353 447.

"We are keen to promote Woodgate Beach as an eco-destination,” she said.

"Our aim is to provide the ability for all ages to get out on the water and enjoy what we do.”