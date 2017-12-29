WATCH: Do you know who these would-be thieves are?

BUNDABERG business Milward Motorcycles is calling on the community to identify two "grubs" who were casing their business in the early hours of Thursday morning.

CCTV footage shows two young-looking, thin people wearing coverings on their faces.

The two are carrying weapons and one appears to be a sledgehammer.

At one stage in the video, one person can be seen pointing to a part of the building as the pair walk around, seemingly looking for a way in.

A screen shot from the video. Contributed

Milward Motorcycles took to social media to share the video in the hopes someone could identify the culprits.

"Santa must've missed these two grubs who only had one thing on their mind," their statement said.

"Unlike the rest of us who work hard all year so we can afford Christmas presents, these guys tried to help themselves.

"Fortunately no damage was sustained. This happened at 12:25am (Thursday) morning."

The motorcycle shop is calling on anyone who knows who the pair are, to call Police Link on 131 444.

It's not the first time motorcycle shops in the region have been targeted.

In October, thieves took a Yamaha YZ125 from Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre. Crystal Jones

In October, two motorcycles were stolen from Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre.

Police found one bike at the time, and the incident followed on from the theft of a $9700 motorbike from the business 10 days before.

The National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council, which has been targeting thefts since 1999, says 29 thefts of motorbikes have taken place in the Bundaberg region in the year to September 30, 2017.

A map of motorbike thefts released by the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council. Contributed

Of those, 69% were profit driven, 79% were taken from residence and 21% were registered.

According to the group, Branyan is the most targeted suburb for motorbike thefts.

More than 8000 motorcycles are stolen each year in Australia, with two out of three taken from the owner's home.

More than half of the stolen motorcycles are not recovered.