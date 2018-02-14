WATCH: Diver access holes cut into Tobruk

ACCESS holes being cut in the HMAS Tobruk are the latest sign the premiere dive site is taking shape.

The ship will be scuttled in the waters off the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions later this year once preparations are complete.

Contractors started cutting diver access holes to create swim-throughs in the vessel last week, showing access to the bunks, lower deck quarters and the ship's exterior.

Regional Dive Wreck Advisory Group co-ordinator Scott Rowe said the ship's scuttling process was on track to be finished in August.

Mr Rowe, who helped organise the business case and tender process, said the region was on the verge of having a world-class dive site.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a tourism perspective," Mr Rowe said.

"To have it here, positioned to take advantage of our natural waters, is a huge gain for the Fraser Coast."

One of the diver access holes cut in the side of the HMAS Tobruk ahead of its scuttling. Contributed

Mr Rowe said the site faced stiff competition in the Australia-wide tender process, with the Gold Coast and Tasmania also eyeing off the vessel for their pristine waters.

"It was a difficult process to organise, but the leadership of council and work in the community was the reason why the region was successfully chosen," he said.

"It's a fantastic example of what happens when all three levels of government - local, state and federal - work together."

The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions won the tender to scuttle the Tobruk in December 2016.

Artefacts from the ship will be stored in a museum that will double as a fishing hall-of-fame on the Fraser Coast.

Mr Rowe said the group was in the process of trying to secure the vessel's mast.