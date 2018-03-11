Menu
WATCH: Dashcam footage of Bundy rear-ender goes viral

Crystal Jones
by
11th Mar 2018 11:08 AM

A VIDEO of a rear-ending on Bourbong St has gone viral.

The video, posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page, had clocked up a whopping 53,344 views after just two days online.

In the video, a car is parked in one lane on Bourbong St near Les Chefs restaurant.

"I was stopped at a red light and was rear-ended and hit the car in front (no damage to them)," the post readers.

A sickening crunch can be heard as the car rear-ends the car with the dashcam, only for the same vehicle to keep slowly moving forward after the occupant opens their door.

The footage was captured on January 30.

dashcam dashcam footage
Bundaberg News Mail
