WATCH: Dashcam footage of Bundy rear-ender goes viral

A VIDEO of a rear-ending on Bourbong St has gone viral.

The video, posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page, had clocked up a whopping 53,344 views after just two days online.

In the video, a car is parked in one lane on Bourbong St near Les Chefs restaurant.

"I was stopped at a red light and was rear-ended and hit the car in front (no damage to them)," the post readers.

A sickening crunch can be heard as the car rear-ends the car with the dashcam, only for the same vehicle to keep slowly moving forward after the occupant opens their door.

The footage was captured on January 30.