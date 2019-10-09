WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

DASHCAM footage has revealed a terrifying moment, where a vehicle has attempted to overtake a large truck.

The blue Holden Commodore was travelling along Gin Gin Road, when it merged off of a busy highway.

Footage shows the vehicle has then continued to drive alongside traffic travelling in the alternate direction.

The driver who attempted to merge in front of oncoming traffic, failed to assess what was in front of the truck.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the close call.

The near-miss incident comes as a safety reminder for all drivers to remain cautious while on the road.