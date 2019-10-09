Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shocking video of dangerous move
Crime

WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

Rhylea Millar
9th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DASHCAM footage has revealed a terrifying moment, where a vehicle has attempted to overtake a large truck.

The blue Holden Commodore was travelling along Gin Gin Road, when it merged off of a busy highway.

Footage shows the vehicle has then continued to drive alongside traffic travelling in the alternate direction.

The driver who attempted to merge in front of oncoming traffic, failed to assess what was in front of the truck.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the close call.

The near-miss incident comes as a safety reminder for all drivers to remain cautious while on the road.

A still from the dashcam footage shows a car dangerously overtaking in the Gin Gin region.
A still from the dashcam footage shows a car dangerously overtaking in the Gin Gin region.
bundaberg dangerous driver dashcam footage driving gin gin highway road safety
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Festival noises irritate local residents

    premium_icon Festival noises irritate local residents

    News ELLIOTT HEADS residents have complained that they were not consulted about the early morning noises on the weekend.

    Will minister sign off on decision to sack Pennington?

    premium_icon Will minister sign off on decision to sack Pennington?

    News Reporter Mikayla Haupt follows the latest development in saga

    WATCH: CCTV catches chocolate crims in Bundy shop

    premium_icon WATCH: CCTV catches chocolate crims in Bundy shop

    Crime CCTV footage shows thieves raiding store

    Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

    premium_icon Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

    AFL How you can see the AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals