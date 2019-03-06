Menu
Eyewitnesses look on in horror as a fire engulfs a North Ipswich home.
WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Mar 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

A BLAZE engulfed a North Ipswich home last night, endangering neighbours and causing a power outage.

QFES Media said four crews attended the fire at 69 Pine Mountain Rd. When they arrived at 10:15pm the house was fully engulfed in flame.

According to initial eyewitness accounts a delivery van pulled into the driveway, stopped and sounded its horn to warn neighbours.

A young boy then jumped out of the van, ran inside and dragged a man from the burning building.

Pine Mountain Rd was cordoned off and power was out for some time until Energex crews switched it back on.

QFES media said the blaze was extinguished by 11.15pm and they left the scene with Queensland Police Service around 12.20am.

Neighbours said they were concerned about the blaze leaping to their home and said the house is now a wreck.

More to come...

