MISSION: The RACQ LifeFlight crew get ready to winch themselves down to the cruise ship.

A CRUISE ship passenger had to be winched by helicopter off the Fraser Coast on Tuesday.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue winched a 23-year-old woman off the P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship after she suffered a medical condition while on board the ship.

The ship was approximately 74 kilometres off the Fraser Coast at the time of rescue.

She was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.