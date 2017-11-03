WATCH: 30m spill on Perry St

UPDATE: Three vehicles spun out after hitting the 30m diesel/oil spill on Perry St earlier today.

While it is believed no one in the vehicles were injured, a spokesman for Bundaberg police said it's lucky no motorbike riders came into contact with the spill as they probably would have come off a bit bruised, bloodied and broken.

He said police were called in to redirect traffic around the incident while the Bundaberg Regional Council cleaned up the substance.

It took about 40 minutes for council to clean the area outside the Young Australian.

While the cause of the spill is unknown, the spokesman said it's a timely reminder for drivers to secure their loads.

EARLIER: CREWS rushed to clean up a spill at the intersection of Queen and Perry Sts.

At around 11.30, fire and police crews were called out to remove a substance from the road near the Young Australian Hotel, not far from the northern side of the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

Traffic was redirected but believed to be close to being restored to normal.

More to come