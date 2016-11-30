31°
News

CCTV shows man kicking unconscious mate in head

Carolyn Archer
| 29th Nov 2016 2:11 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VIOLENT, cowardly attack sparked by a disagreement over money has landed a 20-year-old man in jail for six months.

Steele David Hemming yesterday pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm for the vicious assault on two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowl Club on May 13.

All three men where know to each other but an alcohol-fuelled Hemmings "shamefully lost complete control" and repeatedly punched and kicked the two men, even as one lay unconscious on the ground.

The attack left one man with a broken ankle and both with facial injuries.

Shocking CCTV footage capturing the incident was played to the court and Judge Leanne Clare described what happened that night as "cowardly, vicious and inherently dangerous".

"On the 13th of May you lost control and beat up two people with whom you had been drinking," she told Hemmings.

JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed
JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

"One of them had received you that afternoon as a guest in his home, the other had loaned you money so you could join them at the bowls club.

"After a period of drinking an argument developed. You turned it into a push and shove and then you erupted."

Judge Clare said one victim fell to the ground and the assault continued.

"You punched and kicked him about the face and head even when he seemed to be unconscious," she said.

When the second man tried to help his friend Hemmings also turned on him.

"You punched him to the ground and you continued to assault him while he too was on the ground," Judge Clare said.

"Witnesses were yelling at you to stop but you wouldn't.

 

JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed
JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

"You kept punching and moving between the victims until your girlfriend pulled you away."

Judge Clare said it was remarkable neither victim suffered much more serious injuries.

"By now, after the One Punch can Kill campaign, everyone ought to know a single punch is capable of doing terrible damage, even a moderate blow can kill," she said.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said his client was a Brisbane bricklayer who had been employed since leaving high school.

He said since the incident Hemmings had given up alcohol as was addressing his issues with anger management.

"He realises he and alcohol are a deadly weapon. He can't control it," Mr Dodd said.

Hemmings was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of three years and two years with a parole release date fixed at May 26 next year.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  assault buncourt court editors picks

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

BUNDABERG Airport could be a step closer to having flights to destinations other than Brisbane.

"Gay panic" defence to be dumped from Queensland law

Chris Foley signs the petition floated by Paul Kelly (L) to overturn the use of the term 'gay panic' in cases against murder.

QUEENSLAND’S “gay panic” murder defence will be removed

'I know just the place' campaign to grow Qld tourism

The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island.

The campaign is about promoting Queensland's unique attractions.

It's time for a reader's rest

BUSH POETS: Ray Essery and Sandy Lees at the 2012 Bundaberg Bush Poetry Muster held at Across the Waves.

Time for the Bundaberg Poets Society muster to take a break.

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!