CCTV shows man kicking unconscious mate in head

A VIOLENT, cowardly attack sparked by a disagreement over money has landed a 20-year-old man in jail for six months.

Steele David Hemming yesterday pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm for the vicious assault on two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowl Club on May 13.

All three men where know to each other but an alcohol-fuelled Hemmings "shamefully lost complete control" and repeatedly punched and kicked the two men, even as one lay unconscious on the ground.

The attack left one man with a broken ankle and both with facial injuries.

Shocking CCTV footage capturing the incident was played to the court and Judge Leanne Clare described what happened that night as "cowardly, vicious and inherently dangerous".

"On the 13th of May you lost control and beat up two people with whom you had been drinking," she told Hemmings.

JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

"One of them had received you that afternoon as a guest in his home, the other had loaned you money so you could join them at the bowls club.

"After a period of drinking an argument developed. You turned it into a push and shove and then you erupted."

Judge Clare said one victim fell to the ground and the assault continued.

"You punched and kicked him about the face and head even when he seemed to be unconscious," she said.

When the second man tried to help his friend Hemmings also turned on him.

"You punched him to the ground and you continued to assault him while he too was on the ground," Judge Clare said.

"Witnesses were yelling at you to stop but you wouldn't.

JAILED: Steele David Hemmings, 20, was jailed for the assault of two men at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club on May 13, 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

"You kept punching and moving between the victims until your girlfriend pulled you away."

Judge Clare said it was remarkable neither victim suffered much more serious injuries.

"By now, after the One Punch can Kill campaign, everyone ought to know a single punch is capable of doing terrible damage, even a moderate blow can kill," she said.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said his client was a Brisbane bricklayer who had been employed since leaving high school.

He said since the incident Hemmings had given up alcohol as was addressing his issues with anger management.

"He realises he and alcohol are a deadly weapon. He can't control it," Mr Dodd said.

Hemmings was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of three years and two years with a parole release date fixed at May 26 next year.