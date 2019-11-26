VIDEO: Councils gather for truck engineering display

REPRESENTIVES of half a dozen councils gathered at the Multiplex yesterday to meet with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the Regulator was in town to demonstrate to local governments the potential benefits of what it is calling performance based standard vehicles.

"Everyone's concerned about the size of trucks on our roads at the moment - and rightly so," Mr Petroccitto said.

"But we're here today to demonstrate to local governments that these newer and safer, more productive vehicles are a much better alternative to what moves on our network."

The demonstration involved some trucks showcasing some clever engineering which allowed longer trucks to more easily navigate tight streets and roundabouts around towns, with the added maneuvrability allowing trucks to transport more containers per trip.

Mr Petroccitto said such new trucks could eliminate a number of movements through the traffic networks.

"If we can get less trucks on the road - that's a good thing for everyone," he said.

He said it was fantastic effort from Bundaberg council and Cr Dempsey to get the statewide event hosted in Bundaberg.

"Having local governments understand the benefits of these productive vehicles is paramount," he said.

"Under national heavy vehicle law, local government road managers have a say on what moves on the road."