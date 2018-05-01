Watch: Council workers use heavy machinery to rescue roo

STUCK IN THE MUD: Bundaberg Regional Council's waste and recycling team helped rescue a kangaroo stuck in dried mud.

IT WASN'T quite a pig stuck in mud, but rather a kangaroo stranded waist height in dried cracked dirt.

Bundaberg Regional Council's waste and recycling team used heavy construction equipment to tackle the delicate operation yesterday.

It looked like the marsupial could have been stuck for days as the mud set hard.

The team didn't muck around as they called in the big guns to help rescue the native animal.

Digging around the roo to help loosen the compacted dirt the team took only minutes to set it free.

Excavator operator Tony Riley addressed the media after the video of the rescue went viral.

Mr Riley said the animal looked stressed and tired and as he began the action plan to rescue it.

"First of all I started digging a trench to him and I thought he might turn around and go through it to get away," he said.

"But it just kept getting deeper in the mud.

"I started digging the other side of him and the mud slid away and he was able to jump up the bank."

Mr Riley has been operating excavators for 17 years and said this was the first roo rescue he had been part of.

"It feels good to help and I didn't think there would be this much publicity," he said.

Waste and recycling co-ordinator Kerry Dalton said it was a call from a customer who alerted the council to the distressed animal.

Ms Dalton said it was the second time they had something like this happen.

She said once the kangaroo was free there was relief all round.

"It's always nice to see a happy ending," Ms Dalton said.

"It was like he jumped up to the machine and thanked it.

"He stood there and got his bearings before he hopped off."

Ms Dalton was unsure how long the roo has been there, but thought it may have been a couple of hours at the most.