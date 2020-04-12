Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Watch: Cops pursue stolen 4WD and trailer

by Nathan Edwards
12th Apr 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly possessing drugs and leading police on a dangerous car chase through Sunshine Coast suburbs on Saturday night.

Police will allege the teen initially stole a Toyota LandCruiser and its trailer from a Fremantle Place address in Kulin just after 5:30pm, and proceeded to drive dangerously, allegedly colliding and with a parked car around the corner in Elkhorn Street and failing to stop.

Police noticed the vehicle travelling dangerously on Sugar Road a short time later and commenced a pursuit.

Even with multiple deployments of police tyre deflation devices along Maroochydore Rd and Bungama St, police say the vehicle continued to recklessly run rampage through Maroochydore streets for the next hour.

About 6.35pm the teenager lost control on Horton Parade causing the car to jackknife and crash into a gutter, police will allege.

The 14-year-old driver was taken into custody at the scene and allegedly struck an officer causing minor face swelling.

Police also allege that upon a search of the boy, they located a quantity of drugs and a knife.

He has been charged with nine offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, driver fail to immediately stop at an incident, evasion, possession of a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils and trespass.

The boy will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Originally published as Watch: Cops pursue stolen 4WD and trailer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disappointing’: Tensions high on Straddie

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’: Tensions high on Straddie

        News With island communities largely shut down during the coronavirus crisis, tensions have erupted between locals and visitors on Stradbroke Island.

        Woman damaged cars, sent school into lockdown

        premium_icon Woman damaged cars, sent school into lockdown

        News A COURT heard a woman damaged cars sent a school into lockdown.

        Motorcycle rider double airlifted after crash

        premium_icon Motorcycle rider double airlifted after crash

        News A man in his 40s has been double airlifted after being thrown from a motorcycle in...

        Donations lifting spirits after shock diagnosis

        premium_icon Donations lifting spirits after shock diagnosis

        News Powerlifter Lily Riley staying strong after tumour “three times the size of her...