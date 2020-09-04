Shocking vision has emerged of suspected stolen cars speeding along a major road and nearly wiping out a parked car.

Dashcam footage posted to social media by a motorist shows two cars, a white SUV and a grey vehicle, driving dangerously along Riverway Dr about 5.20am on Friday morning.

The motorist was taking a friend to the airport when the cars came up behind him.

The footage, captured by Peter Parkinson, shows the white vehicle cross onto the wrong side of the road and drive outbound along the incoming lanes.

A speeding car (right) overtakes another vehicle along Riverway Dr.

The second car overtakes Mr Parkinson on the left side of his car, driving into a bike lane and almost hitting a vehicle parked by the side of the road.

There have been more than 10 cars stolen from around the region in the last week.

Two stolen cars were recovered at Heatley Park on Thursday after police were called to a group doing burnouts and destroying property.

About 30m of fencing was knocked over the by the stolen cars.

The group caused about $5000 in damages to fencing and the parklands.

Police are still looking for those involved.

Originally published as WATCH: Close call for hoons in shocking dashcam vid