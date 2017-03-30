WATCH: Children filmed swimming in flood waters

DRAINING: Children are swimming in drains and culverts after heavy rain the region. They can be seen running off after adults stopped to warn them about the dangers.

KIDS have been filmed swimming in a flooded drain today, seemingly ignorant of the dangers of playing in flood water.

School was cancelled to ensure the safety of students across the Bundaberg region but the four boys were risking their lives for a little bit of fun in the drain on Ford St in South Bundaberg.

They grabbed their boards and took off when they saw adults approaching.

One boy lost his footing and was almost caught in the fast-flowing water.

Just this month, an 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a flooded drain in New South Wales.

Children swimming in drains: DANGER: Children are filmed swimming in flooded drains around Bundaberg

Ryan Teasdale's body was found almost a kilometre along an underground pipe system after he was swept into an exposed drain by a raging torrent on March 16.

Bundaberg police are calling for parents to make sure their children and safe, inside out of the weather.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said primary school children had to be rescued earlier this week after they became trapped in a flooded drain.

"They weren't playing in the drains, they were on their way home from school when the fast water caught them,” she said.

"It's very dangerous and parents need to make sure their children are at home while schools are closed.”

Anyone who witnesses children playing in drains should phone Policelink on 131 444.