Police are hoping speak to this person in relation to a number of stolen items from a Norville not-for-profit organisation.
WATCH: Chairs nicked from not-for-profit organisation

Zachary O'Brien
23rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
BUNDABERG Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a person who allegedly stole a number of items from a not-for-profit organisation at Norville.

Between 11.15pm and 11.55pm on April 8, an unknown person attended the premises.

During this time, a number of items were stolen, including three plastic chairs and two small bar fridges.

If you have any information relating to the crime itself or the identity of the person, contact police via the Policelink website or anonymously via Crime Stoppers and quote reference number QP2000713126.

