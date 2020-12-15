WATCH: CCTV footage released after community centre break-in

Bundaberg Police are appealing for information after three alleged offenders unlawfully entered a community centre earlier this month.

POLICE have released CCTV footage in an appeal for information after a local community centre was targeted by thieves for a second time.

About 9pm on December 4, the centre on Killer St at Norville was unlawfully entered.

It is alleged three offenders were involved and attempted to steal soft drinks and other items from the canteen area.

Police are asking for help from members of the public to identify the people in the video as they believe they may be able to assist with their inquires.

Three alleged suspects caught on camera : Police are hoping to speak to the people in this CCTV footage.

You can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day or calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or calling 1800 333 000.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigations, please contact them and quote QP2002527839.

