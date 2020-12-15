Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Police are appealing for information after three alleged offenders unlawfully entered a community centre earlier this month.
Bundaberg Police are appealing for information after three alleged offenders unlawfully entered a community centre earlier this month.
News

WATCH: CCTV footage released after community centre break-in

Geordi Offord
15th Dec 2020 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage in an appeal for information after a local community centre was targeted by thieves for a second time.

About 9pm on December 4, the centre on Killer St at Norville was unlawfully entered.

It is alleged three offenders were involved and attempted to steal soft drinks and other items from the canteen area.

Police are asking for help from members of the public to identify the people in the video as they believe they may be able to assist with their inquires.

You can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day or calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or calling 1800 333 000.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigations, please contact them and quote QP2002527839.

More stories

How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

REVEALED: Bundaberg suburbs targeted by thieves

Police help Santa reach local childcare centre

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIT UP: It’s game on for better lighting at Salter Oval

        Premium Content LIT UP: It’s game on for better lighting at Salter Oval

        News A BOOST to provide better lighting at Salter Oval has come as welcome news for lovers of sport in the region.

        ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        Premium Content ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        News The court heard the victim felt “intimidated” and “under duress”.

        Drug fiend fisher’s stealing spree hits $4.4k snag

        Premium Content Drug fiend fisher’s stealing spree hits $4.4k snag

        News One of the stolen items was a knife block worth nearly $1500.

        BARREL O’ INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

        Premium Content BARREL O’ INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

        News Ever wonder what goes into creating your favourite drop? We sat down with Duncan...