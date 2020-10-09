Menu
WATCH: CCTV footage of car catching alight at Walkervale

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM
Police have released CCTV footage of a person they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation into a fire that destroyed a vehicle.

The incident happened at a residence at Walkervale on Wednesday, September 16.

CCTV footage shows a person cycling onto the Barolin St property at around 6.30am, moments before the fire broke out.

 

CAN YOU HELP? Police are investigating an incident which destroyed a vehicle and are seeking assistance to identify this person who police believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
The cyclist then left the property and continued along Barolin St, past the service station.

Police are investigating the incident which destroyed the vehicle and are seeking assistance to identify this person who police believe may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the person or has any information which may be able to assist police with their investigations is urged to contact police.

CAN YOU HELP? Police are investigating an incident which destroyed a vehicle and are seeking assistance to identify this person who police believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number: QP2001944026.

bundaberg police fire qps
