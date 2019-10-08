WATCH: CCTV catches chocolate crims in Bundy shop

A BUNDABERG business has shared CCTV footage of a pair of thieves raiding her store.

In a post on Facebook, the owner of Cha Cha Chocolate said the sticky-fingered pair came into the Targo St store about 2.50pm today.

"Within one minute had accidentally put over $50 in chocolate bars into her handbag," she said.

"As they wandered around the shop more stock jumped into the depths of her bag."

The woman said she estimated the male and female pilferers had made off with between $80 and $100 worth of chocolate.

"While at the till she tasted my fudge samples and joked that she could never work here because she would eat all the profits" the business owner said.

"I would like to invite you both back in to pay for what is in your handbag."

The woman said she had reported the theft to police.

In an ironic twist, the business owner said she would have given the pair chocolate if they had asked as "that's who I am".

The business owner said she'd installed the CCTV cameras a few months ago for the safety of her and her staff, and she was sickened when she watch the footage of the shoplifting.

Bundaberg businesses are increasingly turning to social media in an effort to recoup their losses from thieves.

Adult store Into Love last week told the NewsMail that four shoplifters returned to pay for the items they stole after the business posted CCTV footage on Facebook.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.