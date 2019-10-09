WATCH: Cashless card used to buy six-pack

A VIDEO has surfaced online of a man using a Cashless Debit Card for a purpose plainly against what it was implemented for: buying beers.

Even more egregious for some who commented on the video was the price - $23.75 for a six pack of Coopers.

The video clearly shows the beer being scanned and what appears to be a genuine Indue card being handed over.

The cashier seems to be aware of the card and questions whether it will actually be accepted by the machine.

"How does it know it's not alcohol?" the cashier asks.

"It doesn't," comes the reply from the cardholder who covered his name on the card.

The proof was in the pudding, with an account selected and PIN entered, the payment was approved by the machine.

The video was posted on a Facebook page against the card with some attempting to deduce how it was done.

Others were shocked at the man spending $24 on beer.

"Six cans for $24 - $4/can. Wow," one commenter wrote.

"How many unemployed people can afford that? Obviously that person but most of us too skint to afford that.

"I could buy 8kg chicken drumsticks for that or 5kg pickled pork (on special)."

A Department of Social Services spokesperson responded to NewsMail questions about the video.

"The department has investigated the alleged purchase of alcohol using a Cashless Debit Card, which was recorded several months ago.

"The transaction occurred about 1000km outside of a trial site. As standard procedure the department monitors usage of the card and works with retailers to stop workarounds," the spokesperson said.

"Alcohol is not permitted to be purchased anywhere on the Cashless Debit Card."

The card was brought in to prevent welfare dollars being spent on drugs, gambling and alcohol by quarantining most of a recipient's pay to the card, and includes 100 per cent of lump sum payments like Family Tax Benefits for those already on the card.