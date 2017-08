The crash at East Bundaberg.

BUSY afternoon traffic turned to chaos at East Bundaberg today.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said three cars were involved in the Princess St smash.

It appeared to be a nose-to-tail collision with the cars.

Paramedics treated minor injuries at the scene.

No one was transported to hospital after the East Bundaberg crash.

It happened around 2.40pm.