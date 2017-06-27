WATCH: Car stolen from Stockland found torched

Police and fire crews were called to Langbeckers Rd for a car fire last night.

A CAR stolen from Stockland Bundaberg on Friday afternoon was found on fire by emergency services crews last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Bundaberg officers located the silver 2011 Hyundai i20 hatchback in a cane paddock on Langbeckers Rd at about 7pm.

"The car was stolen last week from a local shopping centre," the spokesman said.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Bundaberg station officer Ross Findlay said fire crews also attended the scene with the car engulfed in flames upon arrival.

"It took our crew about ten minutes to put the fire out, the car was fully alight and it was completely destroyed," he said.

On Friday the stolen car was filmed on CCTV leaving the shopping centre and being driven "erratically" and "in the wrong lane" with the the owner's pet dachshund still inside.

The owner had just taken the dachshund, Penny, to the vet before she accidentally left the keys in the ignition before going into a shop.

A friend of Penny's owner contacted the NewsMail and said the dog had been found on Sunday walking on a street near Stockland by a man, who then returned her.

Police are investigating the incident.