WATCH: Car plunges 3m into drain

Emma Reid
| 16th Mar 2017 10:16 AM
NOT SO SWIFT: A SUZUKI Swift crashed into a drain at Reidy St in the early hours of the morning
NOT SO SWIFT: A SUZUKI Swift crashed into a drain at Reidy St in the early hours of the morning Ben Turnbull

THREE young men were lucky to escape after their car crashed into a drain overnight in Bundaberg.

Skid marks and damage to a tree on Goodwood Rd in Thabeban paint a picture of what unfolded before the vehicle plunged 3m into a cement culvert.

The Suzuki Swift landed on all four wheels and its airbags were deployed.

The front of the small sedan was damaged.

A resident of nearby Reidy St said they heard the car crash about 12.55am.

"It scared the 'eeek' out of me," they said.

 

Two residents who went to help found the occupants had climbed out of the car. One man was hurt.

"One was limping a tiny bit but they were adamant they didn't want help," the neighbour said, adding it was the second crash in the same area in recent months.

The car was still in the drain this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the crash but no one was transported to hospital.

 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg car crash suzuki swift thabeban woongarra village

