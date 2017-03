EMERGENCY crews have rushed to the scene of a crash where a vehicle has slammed into a cafe.

Shoppers were going about their morning at North Plaza when a silver Nissan Navara collided crashed into Cafe House, near Hugh's Butchery.

The elderly male driver, who was the ute's sole occupant, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the cafe was harmed.

The car slammed into the glass panels.

At least three glass panels have significant damage.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended.