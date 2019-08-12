Menu
VMR Bundaberg's Graham Kingston, Bundaberg Rotary's Matt Griffiths and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN120819VMR1
WATCH: Can't start your engine? VMR has you covered

13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDY'S Volunteer Marine Rescue group will be better equipped to help out those in troubled waters after a joint funding initiative delivered some serious horse power.

VMR's two new 325hp engines will fire up later this week and VMR Bundaberg's public relation officer Graham Kingston said the engines would improve VMR's operational; capacity for vessel handling and towing capacity.

On site at the VMR base at Burnett Heads yesterday where those who helped deliver the $80,000 project, with $10,000 from Bundaberg Rotary Club, $35,000 from the State Government's Community Gambling Benefit Fund and community support from this year's VMR Family Fishing Classic put towards the engines.

