Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Campervan, truck collide after lane change goes wrong

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@newsregionalmedia.com.au
16th Jan 2020 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DASH cam footage has emerged of a crash involving a campervan and truck at Gin Gin.

The video posted on the Dash Cam Owners Facebook page shows the campervan, travelling south on the Bruce Highway, merge into the right line - and straight into the truck.

The rear right-hand corner of the campervan was damaged and a window was smashed in the crash.

The truck driver said that two young children were in the campervan near the broken window.

"Not a good feeling for me," the truckie commented.

"I think these campervans need more directional lights."

 

"Gin Gin Qld south bound heavy vehicle 26 meters long 55,000 KG in weight. Two very young children under broken window...

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

 

The driver of the campervan immediately gets out to inspect the damage once the vehicles came to a stop.

He throws his hands out in exasperation before putting them together in a prayer-like gesture.

His female passenger looks on from inside the campervan.

At lunchtime today, the video had been viewed 56,000 and attracted 1000 comments, most unflattering of the campervan driver.

The post said the truck was 26m and 55 tonnes in weight.

A time stamp indicates the crash happened about 12.25pm on December 6.

bruce highway bundaberg crash dash cam owners australia gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        premium_icon Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        News A LOCAL developer describing himself as “an out there greenie” said he would love to use a new fund incentivising sustainability.

        Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to face

        premium_icon Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to...

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence at 8.11pm for reports of an electric...

        SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        premium_icon SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        Photos NewsMail photographer Mike Knott headed to Woodgate to check in with locals.

        Mango tasting event leaves a sweet taste

        premium_icon Mango tasting event leaves a sweet taste

        News Did you know there were more than 35 types of mangoes?

        • 16th Jan 2020 2:00 PM