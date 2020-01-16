WATCH: Campervan, truck collide after lane change goes wrong

DASH cam footage has emerged of a crash involving a campervan and truck at Gin Gin.

The video posted on the Dash Cam Owners Facebook page shows the campervan, travelling south on the Bruce Highway, merge into the right line - and straight into the truck.

The rear right-hand corner of the campervan was damaged and a window was smashed in the crash.

The truck driver said that two young children were in the campervan near the broken window.

"Not a good feeling for me," the truckie commented.

"I think these campervans need more directional lights."

"Gin Gin Qld south bound heavy vehicle 26 meters long 55,000 KG in weight. Two very young children under broken window...

The driver of the campervan immediately gets out to inspect the damage once the vehicles came to a stop.

He throws his hands out in exasperation before putting them together in a prayer-like gesture.

His female passenger looks on from inside the campervan.

At lunchtime today, the video had been viewed 56,000 and attracted 1000 comments, most unflattering of the campervan driver.

The post said the truck was 26m and 55 tonnes in weight.

A time stamp indicates the crash happened about 12.25pm on December 6.