WATCH: Bundy teen follows his DJ dreams

HYPED UP: DJ Vincent is a local Bundaberg artist. Swing on down to The Club to catch him performing.

VINCENT Sawtell has one main goal when he DJs, and that's to make people happy.

The Bundaberg teenager started to DJ when he was just 13, starting off with small gatherings under his house with a handful of supportive friends.

Back then all he had was a mixing deck, some speakers and a dream.

Now 19 and known as Dj Vinc3nt, he performs regularly at the Club Hotel in Bundaberg.

"I originally started doing it because I saw videos of people doing it in Ibiza and stuff like that," he said.

"I like to be innovative, I like to mix it up and do different things and different mash-ups."

No two gigs are ever the same, according to Vincent, who has DJ'd at everything from Christmas parties to council events.

"If I'm playing a set for a skate comp it's going to be different to a formal for Bundy High," he said.

Vincent recently made it through more than 5000 applications to be one of 150 people chosen for the Your Shot DJ comp in Brisbane.

"Originally I wasn't going into it because I didn't think I'd have a chance to go into the comp," he said.

Every second Monday during the event, Vincent would drive to Brisbane to wait for the meetings to start around 7pm, before finishing around midnight when he'd start the long drive home to get up for work the next day.

Now working two jobs as well as running his DJing business, Vincent says the support of family such as his sister and mum and his friends had got him through.

"Without their support I'd never have got up on a stage in Brisbane and performed like that," he said.

Vincent says sometimes it's hard to please everyone as far as song choice goes, but he usually pushes himself to be as creative as possible.

"My favourite thing to do is create an atmosphere where people can enjoy themselves," he said.

"If I can create that atmosphere for half an hour or even two hours it's something I can do to change people's lives - it opens up so many possibilities.

"It creates an atmosphere where people can enjoy themselves.

"When I'm out there playing music and performing it's like a totally different world."

Looking at the brighter side of life is a philosophy Vincent lives by.

"Anything can be thrown at you," he said.

"I think to myself 'what did I accomplish today?'. It takes away all the negativity of the day.

"There's too many bad things, acknowledge the bad things but build on the good things."

Vincent's advice for other young people wanting to chase their DJing dreams?

"Hit up other DJs and try and get in with other people you know who do it," he said.

"DJs themselves need to remember if there's other people who want to do it, we should help them out."

Check out Vincent's Facebook page here: http://bit.ly/2wAj1PE.