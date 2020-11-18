WATCH: Bundy muso’s new single celebrates return to freedom

Bundaberg musician Pete OBrien is looking forward to restrictions easing.

AS A musician, Pete OBrien has many reasons to celebrate an easing of restrictions.

It's a time of both new beginnings and getting back to basics for the local performer.

While OBrien has kept a strong online presence, it's been eight long months since he's graced a stage.

Loss of revenue hit hard.

"It was really, really bad," he said.

"At lot of it at the moment is starting over again."

OBrien says, however, he was lucky because he could keep his following going on Facebook Live and that is where he'd perform on Friday nights.

One song, off his album XX, proved popular every time - an up-tempo tune called Where's The Party At.

It was the popularity of the track that inspired OBrien to rework it and release it as a single complete with a music video shot with his son Rick and starring a number of local faces.

The video took two days to film at various locations including a friend's party and local farms.

After about four days of editing, it was ready to go.

"It's trying to bring some cheer to the world," he said.

"A lot of Covid restrictions are starting to lift so people are coming out and starting to do things.

"I'm trying to bring some cheer and make people smile again."

Patrons at local venues can now dance outside and numbers allowed into venues will increase.

OBrien is starting to pick up live shows again.

He will be performing as part of the 2EZ duo at the new Bargara hotel, recently rebuilt after being destroyed by a fire.

Where's The Party At will be officially released to radio in coming days and is available on music streaming services iTunes and Spotify.