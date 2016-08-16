WATCH: Bundy hoon video revealed as MP backs $100k for CCTV

COMMUNITY members have spoken out about hooning in the region.

Member of Bundaberg Athletics Club Joanne Hunter said there had been hooning happening near the club grounds for years.

It's so bad, and so regular, the club has taken to filming the events.

The hoons leave dust, dirt, mud, tyre marks and downed signs in their wake.

"Bundy Athletics is based at the Bundaberg Super Park and it's such a shame to see hooning occurring on the blocks next to the facility, leaving a big mess with tyre marks and dust," Mrs Hunter said.

"We train at the facility every week and host various major events throughout the year so it's incredibly disappointing to see the nearby landscape ruined by people driving recklessly."

Mrs Hunter said it had become quite the gathering place for Bundaberg's hoons.

"There can be up to eight cars in there driving all over the hills and the dirt mounds...," she said.

"I can remember probably up to three years ago we did sort of ring the police about how every Friday night, that's when we do competition nights, and the dust that was blowing across so it's been that long but it's just got worse over the past 12 months or so."

Bundaberg Motel general manager Noelene Wilson said she was also fed up with the numbers of hoons in the region.

Hoons driving down Takalvan St are now affecting her business.

"As a small business manager and local resident, I have grave concerns about the increased crime in Bundaberg," she said.

"I am particularly worried about the significant increase in hooning on Takalvan St and the long-term impacts it may have on business."

Ms Wilson said she backed plans from Bundaberg MP David Batt to fund the installation of more CCTV on the region's roads if his government is elected to power in Queensland.

"More CCTV cameras would make a huge difference in preventing hooning and other criminal activity from occurring on our streets," she said.

In 2016, a video uploaded to YouTube showed brazen hoons doing burn-outs outside the Bundaberg Police Station:

Mr Batt said if the LNP was elected, it would put $100,000 up to extend the current CCTV camera network in Bundaberg.

"Recently a Bundy resident told me she lays awake worried a car is going to come crashing through her bedroom window in the middle of the night," he said.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe."

Mr Batt said he'd heard of residents wanting to even leave town to escape the hooning in the community.

"More CCTV cameras in key locations will deter offenders, assist police and give residents peace of mind," he said.

Mr Batt said camera locations would be decided by police and the council.

"It doesn't matter where you are, hooning is an issue," he said, highlighting that on his recent Facebook post calling for information on hooning, there were more than 200 replies.

Mr Batt said when he started as a police officer decades ago, there were no cameras, but now they were getting cheaper and technology was improving, making it easier for police to track down drivers' details.

In June, the NewsMail asked readers to nominate the worst areas in Bundaberg for hooning, with 36 streets being nominated and many frustrated locals speaking out.

Bundaberg police urge anyone with details on hooning to take down licence plate numbers and give police a call.

Hoons can be reported by calling 134 666.