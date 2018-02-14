WATCH: Bundy girls' song against bullies

RELEASED: Ariana Brogden and Hayley Wheeler's new song is out now

RELEASED: Ariana Brogden and Hayley Wheeler's new song is out now Mikayla Haupt

STICKS and stones may break my bones, but Those Words Can Hurt...

Walking to the beat of their own drum, Bundaberg musicians Hayley Wheeler and Ariana Brogden have officially released their track Those Words Can Hurt.

The rap and country collaboration tackles issues surrounding bullying, a subject which hits close to home for both girls and the nation in the wake of 14-year-old Amy "Dolly” Everett's suicide.

Hayley and Ariana started working on the song together late last year and are thrilled to finally have single and music video released.

"It was awesome to shoot the music video,” Ariana said.

Those Words Can Hurt: Ariana Brogden and Hayley Wheeler release their track Those Words Can Hurt

"We are really happy with the way it turned out.”

Hayley said the whole experience was amazing and there was talk of writing another song together.

"Song-writing is our way of expressing our feelings,” she said.

"So most of the time, I write about personal experiences.”

The song is not only a therapeutic way to deal with their own feelings, but, Hayley says, she hopes it is also a means to inspire others to "speak up”.

The music video, filmed at local venue RiverFeast, has cracked more than 1000 views and garnered high praise, according to fellow Bundaberg musician Pete OBrien.

"I think their message has really touched a lot of people in the industry and they've come on board,” he said.

"The girls have done a fantastic job.”

OBrien said Ariana and Hayley would be performing the track and solo sets in a mini-concert

at Agrotrend in Bundy this year.

The Bundy teens said they couldn't have asked for more support from OBrien and everyone who had a hand in production behind the scenes.

In order to really push awareness of the effects of bullying, a certain percentage of sales made from the song will be donated to Lifeline.

If you or anyone you know needs support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. People aged 5-25 can phone Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

To view the music video head to news-mail.com.au or the Those Words Can Hurt Facebook page.