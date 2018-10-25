WATCH: Bombay's Byron Bay 7s solo effort goes viral

Jordan 'Bombay' Walker in action for the FNC Rugby TV Prop Stars during the Byron Bay Rugby 7s tournament.

Jordan 'Bombay' Walker in action for the FNC Rugby TV Prop Stars during the Byron Bay Rugby 7s tournament. Max Rugby Photographix

RUGBY UNION: It was the swan dive that shook the Earth, and now it's been seen right around the world.

Yamba Buccaneers premiership winner Jordan 'Bombay' Walker proved he is a halfback living in a props body when he stepped off the left foot before steamrolling his way to the line during the Byreon Bay Rugby 7s last weekend.

Playing for the FNC Prop Stars, a team made up exclusively of props from around the region, Bombay dove across the stripe in the side's loss to Byron Bay Sandcrabs in the men's social division.

The try, which was a birthday present for the 26-year-old, has now been seen across the world after it was shared on Facebook page Support Grassroots Rugby, racking up almost 20,000 views in less than a week.

"I was more buggered than anything by that stage, it was the first run I had since the grand final last month," he said.

"I think there was a lack of oxygen in the brain, and I just decided to throw the big swan dive at the end. I'm just glad I didn't knock the ball on over the line."

The Prop Stars finished the annual tournament with one win from their three games, but Bombay said it was more about helping get the word out.

"It was a bit of a promotional thing, Max at FNC Rugby TV does a lot for the game locally and it was all his idea," he said.

"It was a bit of a laugh, and a whole lot of fun. I guess this try will go on to help get the Far North Coast out there."

The Prop Stars side also featured Iluka Cossacks front rower Toddom Yamboora Smith.

The Coopers Byron Bay 7s attracted the biggest field in its history this year, and also attracted big name stars including Australian Wallabies hopeful Samu Kerevi.

Kerevi played with his former club Brisbane Fijians who went on to clinch the elite men's title on Sunday, while Nation 7s won the womens division.