Simmons booed by 76ers fans in finals loss

14th Apr 2019 9:25 AM
Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers have had a horror opening to their NBA play-off campaign with the Brooklyn Nets recording a dominant 111-102 victory.

An unimpressed Philadelphia crowd began raining boos on the Sixers in the second quarter and it continued until the end of the game as Jimmy Butler, who had 36 points and nine rebounds, was the only home player to show any sustained fight.

"If you're gonna boo, then stay on that side," Simmons said postgame.

"That's how I feel. If you're a Sixers fan and you're gonna boo, then stay on that side."

 

 

Simmons had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Joel Embiid - who struggled with knee soreness and played limited minutes - had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The Nets were led by D'Angelo Russell's 26 points as they took a 1-0 lead on the best of seven series.

 

