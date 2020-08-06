Watch as cop choker Kiwi given the boot

A Kiwi who choked a policewoman almost into unconsciousness was one of 30 New Zealander criminals deported in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Hylton Miharo King and his sister Ariana Thirteen King were convicted after a wild, drunken brawl in Mitchelton in May last year.

In May last year, Hylton King had been kicked out of Brook Hotel for being too intoxicated, and when police arrived he tried to stop female senior constable getting out of the vehicle and began choking her once she did.

Hylton Miharo King, 25, is deported from Australia to New Zealand after being convicted of serious assault of a female police officer. Picture: Supplied

But yesterday a sombre-looking King was led onto a charter flight at Sydney airport in handcuffs, wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton blasted King, calling him a "coward and a horrible person".

"Choking any woman is abhorrent conduct and this young policewoman didn't deserve the vicious and shocking attack perpetrated by King," he said.

"Let this be a very loud warning to other non-citizen criminals: we don't tolerate your criminal acts in our country and you will be deported if you commit crimes."

King's visa was cancelled in late December 2019 on character grounds, while he was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of serious assault of police.

On sentencing King and his sister in June, Judge Nathan Jarro blasted their behaviour against police who were acting in the line of duty, saying: "Shame on you both".

Ariana King was charged with the serious assault of a police officer.

It is understood there were 30 New Zealand citizens deported on Wednesday, on two separate flights.

Other deportees had a range of convictions, including possession of dangerous drugs, breaching domestic violence orders, assault occasioning bodily harm, kidnapping and unlawful use of a vehicle.

There have been 2926 New Zealanders deported under section 501 of the Migration Act, which was toughened under the Coalition in 2014.

Originally published as Watch as cop choker Kiwi given the boot